Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.20. 264,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,077. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $426.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

