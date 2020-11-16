Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Visa stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.31. 303,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,319. The company has a market capitalization of $408.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

