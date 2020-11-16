Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,547. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

