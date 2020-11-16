Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 153 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 206,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $3,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

CVX traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.85. 693,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,217. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.