Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

ORCL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 164,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,236,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

