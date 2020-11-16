Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 123,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $146.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $149.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

