Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI) Short Interest Up 677.8% in October

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund by 69.1% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 546,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

