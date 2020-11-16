Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $89.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.61.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. 47,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,183. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $107.09. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

