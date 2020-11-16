XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. XPEL has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 4,900 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $132,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,930,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,220,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,510 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

