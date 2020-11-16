Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 685.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YTRA stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

