Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 685.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
YTRA stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
