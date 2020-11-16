Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $297,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,744,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,441 shares of company stock worth $108,741,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,301. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 517.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.