Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 345 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 388 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 382.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

