-$0.02 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million for the quarter.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

