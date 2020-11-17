-$0.18 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $304.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.85. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,912 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

