$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAFC opened at $10.58 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

