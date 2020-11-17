$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novanta.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. 141,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,707. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 96.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth $867,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novanta by 281.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 262.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.