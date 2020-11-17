-$0.56 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Denali Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.25. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,759. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

