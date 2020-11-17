$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 224,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

