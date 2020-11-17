2,209 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 418.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $197.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

