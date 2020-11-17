40,654 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RIV opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.90%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

