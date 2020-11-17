52,462 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

