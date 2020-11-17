Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280,626 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,743,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,827 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,803,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 196,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 530,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,801. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

