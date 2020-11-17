Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 322,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

IAF stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.