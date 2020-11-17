ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

