Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 510,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,925. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

