Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,011. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

