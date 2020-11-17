Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $151,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,559 shares of company stock worth $597,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.19. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

