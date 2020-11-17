Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

APYRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit