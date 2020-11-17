Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

APYRF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

