Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS) Shares Gap Up to $61.50

Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.50, but opened at $64.00. Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 20,436 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 18.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.81. The company has a market cap of $42.06 million and a P/E ratio of -39.06.

In other Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) news, insider Robert Milroy bought 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,979.16 ($10,424.82). Also, insider Matthew Grainger sold 5,000 shares of Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £3,100 ($4,050.17). In the last three months, insiders purchased 166,467 shares of company stock worth $10,375,999.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

