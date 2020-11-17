ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,791. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

