AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.16.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.75 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 520,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $477.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, and anemia management in the United States. The company markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women.

