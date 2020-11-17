Analyzing Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 9.08% 16.85% 1.92% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.39 billion 1.90 $431.95 million $3.91 5.90 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.22 $6.47 billion $2.68 20.52

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intercorp Financial Services and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 256 financial stores and 1,603 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

