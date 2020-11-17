Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

AMAT opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 614.2% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

