Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,384. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

