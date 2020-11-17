Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head-To-Head Survey

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ardelyx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $5.28 million 99.65 -$94.94 million ($1.47) -3.97 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 799.53 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,063.74% -53.93% -37.42% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.83%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It also develops RDX013, a small molecule potassium secretagogue program for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its electrocuetical medical devices are also used for the treatment of inflammation, wounds, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for the treatment central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The company has a collaboration with the Stanford University sponsored Orthopedic Shoulder and Knee Study to determine the benefits of Endonovo's tPEMF SofPulse on pain, medication levels, and physical function post-operatively. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

