Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AWH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 606,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,220. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.

AWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,350.04.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

