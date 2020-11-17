Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0768 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $7.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

