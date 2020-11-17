Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 17th (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 17th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Aziyo Biologics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AZYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

