Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

ETR MOR opened at €88.16 ($103.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 44.33. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

