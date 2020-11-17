Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE BLI traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,008. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

