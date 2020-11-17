BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149,244 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

