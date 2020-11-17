Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 524,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

