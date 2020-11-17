Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.89. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

About Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

