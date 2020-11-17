Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit