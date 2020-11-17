Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $2.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $112.86 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

