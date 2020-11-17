Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.48). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

