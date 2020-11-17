Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,787,000 after purchasing an additional 197,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,366,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after buying an additional 3,223,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after buying an additional 441,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

