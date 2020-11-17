Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,548,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,062,000.

NYSE CRL opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $257.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

