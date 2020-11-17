China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of 331.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

China Automotive Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.