Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stake Lowered by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

FOF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 141,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,239. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

