Comparing Vistra (NYSE:VST) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vistra alerts:

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Vistra pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vistra and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vistra currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.91%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.92%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistra and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $11.81 billion 0.81 $928.00 million $2.07 9.47 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vistra beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.